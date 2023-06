(Mass Appeal) – The Annual Antique Show is returning to Deerfield after six years! Historic Deerfield and the Antique Dealers’ Association of America are teaming up to bring you one-of-a-kind finds from the 18th, 19th, and 20th-centuries. With more on this exciting event is Amanda Lange, the Curatorial Department Director and Curator of Historic Interiors along with Arthur Liverant, the Vice President of the Board and a founding member of the Antique Dealers’ Association of America.