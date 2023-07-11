(MASS APPEAL) – If you’re looking for a fun and unique place to bring your family for a treat this summer you’ll want to stop by Rt. 83 in East Longmeadow to The Apple Place. I am joined by Cindy and Neal Normandin, co-owners of The Apple Place, to talk more about this gem in western Mass.

The Apple Place

The Apple Place has been in Cindy’s family since 1972, originally a cow farm that was built in 1819. The apple orchard was moved to this farm from Springfield and since then the farm has transformed into a bakery, creamery, and live events and music.

This is a unique environment for all ages, that is peaceful and has lots for families to do, animals to see, and cool seating areas. Fall at The Apple Place is extra special with a corn maze, flashlight nights, warm apple cider at the fire pit, and apples for sale.

Their beverages include cider slushies, their own lemonades and peach dandelion iced tea, and all of their coffee is local , iced, hot, frozen and now nitro!

They also have a variety of local products, featuring a lot of small local products and to support other farmers and small batch businesses.

To learn more about The Apple Place visit them at their website theappleplace.net or find them on social media, Facebook and Instagram.

Sponsored by: The Apple Place