The art of Ukrainian Painted Eggs

(Mass Appeal) – An intricate Ukrainian egg, is not only like a piece of art, but an Easter gift or card for someone you love. Artist Marcia Beal filmed a segment for Mass Appeal on the history and significance of the designs, as well as how it’s done.

Beal suggests using farm eggs because the shells are harder. She leaves the egg intact (doesn’t blow it out) and draws the design on by hand in pencil. After the design is set, she uses a kistky and melted beeswax to follow the lines of the design on her egg.

After it’s drawn on, she sets the egg in dye. The dye used in pysanky is strong and not edible like regular Easter egg dyes. When it’s removed from the dye, you hold the egg close to the candle flame and gently rub the design off. When the wax is removed, the pattern is revealed.