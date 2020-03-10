The basics of a home inspection

(Mass Appeal) – Many people put their homes on the market in the spring and a crucial part of selling a home is the home inspection. Eric Lipkin of Pillar to Post Home Inspection joined us to talk about inspections and how to find a professional.

According to Lipkin, home inspections take about 2-3 hours and when looking for someone, make sure they are licensed (required in MA and CT) and make sure they will write a report that includes photos.

Lipkin noted that it’s also important to ask if they will go on the roof and enter crawl spaces – important areas to check out for the inspections.