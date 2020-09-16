The bears are back! How to protect your property and yourself

(Mass Appeal) – Fall means more bears are out and about in the neighborhood! Dave Wattles, a black bear and furbearer biologist with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, joined us with tips on how to secure your property.

According to Wattles, bears are currently looking to bulk up on food and calories prior to retreating to their den for the winter. In addition to garbage and bird feeders, bears are very attracted to backyard chickens and Wattles recommends getting an electric fence for protection.

Wattles said if a bear does come up close to you, try and get as much space between you and bear as you can and note that they are wild animals and can be unpredictable.