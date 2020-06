(Mass Appeal) – It’s important to be optimistic and that means taking stock of the recent pandemic and thinking about the positive benefits it has brought to our lives. Psychotherapist Shira Block joined us to explain how.

According to Block, the stay at home order allowed us to spend more time with our family, gave us the ability to reconnect with nature, and tackled long-awaited home projects.

Block added that it’s important to be optimistic as it is the lens through which you see the world.