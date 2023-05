(MASS APPEAL) – Buy and selling a home can be a stressful time, and you want to make sure you have the right people in your corner when making big decisions. Joining me is Lori Beth Chase of LAER Realty Partner and Realtor® Association of Pioneer Valley President, to explain why it’s so important to work with a professional realtor.

For more information visit rapv.com

Sponsored by: Realtor® Association of Pioneer Valley