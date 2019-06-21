The benefits of “yoga therapy” for treating trauma and addiction

Bonni-Lynne Sandler, owner of HeartnSoul Yoga, helped us understand how “yoga therapy” can be used to treat addiction, trauma and chronic pain.

NAME OF EVENT:

Global Yoga Therapy Day

DATES & TIMES:

August 14th at 6-8pm

ADDRESS:

2040 Boston Rd, Wilbraham MA 01095

ABOUT THE EVENT: Global Yoga Therapy Day: Donation Yoga Therapeutics Class, Discussion & Snacks ! Proceeds go to our scholarship fund : “Care to Say Namaste” bringing free yoga therapy & coping skills to addicts in recovery and schools. Global Yoga Therapy Day is geared towards building awareness in the community of the benefits of Yoga Therapy!