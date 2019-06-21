The benefits of “yoga therapy” for treating trauma and addiction

Mass Appeal

by: Danny New

Posted: / Updated:

Bonni-Lynne Sandler, owner of HeartnSoul Yoga, helped us understand how “yoga therapy” can be used to treat addiction, trauma and chronic pain.

NAME OF EVENT:
Global Yoga Therapy Day
DATES & TIMES:
August 14th at 6-8pm
ADDRESS:
2040 Boston Rd, Wilbraham MA 01095
ABOUT THE EVENT: Global Yoga Therapy Day: Donation Yoga Therapeutics Class, Discussion & Snacks ! Proceeds go to our scholarship fund : “Care to Say Namaste” bringing free yoga therapy & coping skills to addicts in recovery and schools. Global Yoga Therapy Day is geared towards building awareness in the community of the benefits of Yoga Therapy!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Now
Watch 22News at 4:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Contact Mass Appeal