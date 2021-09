BOSTON (SHNS) - The attorney general has cleared 16 initiative petitions to continue advancing towards the 2022 statewide ballot, including potential ballot questions related to voter identification, the status and benefits of drivers for app-based transportation companies, reviving happy hour, legalizing the sale of consumer fireworks, and the state's participation in a regional carbon emission reduction program.

The rulings from Attorney General Maura Healey -- including the certification of a proposed constitutional amendment that could go before voters in 2024 to authorize excuse-free absentee voting -- winnowed the field of possible ballot questions from 28 proposed initiative petitions and two constitutional amendments filed with her office last month.