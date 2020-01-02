The Boar’s Head Festival is a stunning visual treat for all ages

(Mass Appeal) – The Boar’s Head Festival is taking place next weekend at Trinity United Methodist Church and Director of Music Ministry Becky Isaacson joined us with what to expect.

Isaacson noted that this musical festival has colorful handmade costumes and hundreds of performers. Based on a medieval English festival, The Boar’s Head Festival is a treat for all ages.

The Boar’s Head Festival is taking place Friday, Jan. 10 at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11 & 12 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Springfield. The phone is 413-733-4759.