(MASS APPEAL) – Are you interested in making wishes come true for children this holiday season? Joining us from The Children’s Study Home in Springfield is Yamilca Nogue, Director of Community Relations and Development, and James Kennedy Project Manager to tell us how you can do just that.

Secret Santa Project

The Children’s Study Home is holding their annual Secret Santa Program to help make hundreds of wishes come true for children during the holiday season. Here’s how you can help: sponsor a child. A wish list will be provided to you, but what if you don’t have time to shop? Gift cards and monetary donations are accepted, The Children’s Study Home will do the shopping for you!

Donations will be excepted through December 14th and can be dropped off at the Children’s Study Home located at 44 Sherman Street, Springfield.

To participate, or for more information, please contact SecretSanta@studyhome.org or you can call 413-636-3085.

