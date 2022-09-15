(MASS APPEAL) – This weekend marks halfway to St. Patrick’s Day and the Big E is celebrating with their opening weekend full of fun Irish events and activities. One of their exhibits will be the Meet the Makers Program which will feature some of Ireland’s finest handcrafted products and show the synergy between western Mass and the Dingle peninsula in Ireland.

Joining us today is Caroline Boland, of the Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance, Adam Daly, owner of Dingle Crystal and Brian deStaic, owner of deStaic Jewelry to show us a preview of what you can expect to see from them at the fair.

They will be at the Big E for the entire length of the fair, located in the Yong Building. To learn more you can visit them on their website.

