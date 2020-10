(Mass Appeal) – On August 4, 1892, the manufacturing city of Fall River was rocked by a double murder. The bodies of Andrew and Abby Borden were discovered in their home, bludgeoned to death. Their daughter Lizzie Borden was accused of murder.

A lot of time has passed since those murders, but the infamous “Lizzie Borden House” remains a popular destination, especially this time of year with ghost hunters.