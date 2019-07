Rachel Lamarre and Madison Curbelo, from the Exit 7 Players, previewed their upcoming production of “Mary Poppins the Musical.”

NAME OF EVENT: Mary Poppins the Musical

DATES & TIMES: July 26 and August 2 at 8pm. July 27, July 28, August 3 and August 4 at 2pm

ADDRESS: 37 Chestnut Street, Ludlow MA 01056

ABOUT THE EVENT: Youth from ages 9-18 will be performing Mary Poppins the musical for two weekends.

For more information, you can head to Exit7Players.org