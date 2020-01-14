The feathers fly as we meet some fluffy show chickens

Breaking News
(Mass Appeal) – The Northeastern Poultry Congress wings its way over to the grounds of The Big E this weekend. Billye Davis is a breeder and exhibitor of Bearded White and Buff Silkie chickens. She introduces us to her beautiful birds ahead of their competition.

The public is welcome to watch the competition and to see the wide range of breeds represented. the show begins on January 18th from 9 AM – 5 PM and Sunday from 8 AM to noon. The best time for spectators is Saturday morning and afternoon.

To learn more, visit www.PoultryCongress.com.

