The first female African American combat pilot shares advice on overcoming adversity

(Mass Appeal) – Staying strong in the face of adversity is no easy task, however author Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour has a unique perspective on the topic, being the first female African American combat pilot. She joined us with five tips to stay on the right course.

If you are feeling down or stuck, Armour first suggests creating your “flight plan” … in other words, think about where you want to be. Next, conduct a “pre-flight check” – make a list of pros and cons and create a plan to mitigate the risks.

Armour adds that it’s normal to feel unsure about your plan, but commit to it and go full-throttle. In the end, the inspirational Armour added that it’s key to evaluate your plan, acknowledge where there is room for improvement.