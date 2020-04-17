The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts gets help to feed local residents

(Mass Appeal) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts’s Covid-19 Response Fund is helping many local organizations to continue their life-saving work during this pandemic. One of these organizations receiving help is The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Andrew Morehouse tells us how their mobile food bank program is helping those with food insecurities in our area.

The Covid-19 Response Fund continues to help provide immediate support to organizations that help those most vulnerable to issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve already donated almost one million dollars to local non-profit organizations. To help their mission, visit communityfoundation.org.