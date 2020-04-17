Breaking News
Baystate Health: 3,401 individuals tested for COVID-19, 749 tested positive
Watch Live
2:30PM: Governor Baker, state heath officials provide COVID-19 update Friday
Closings and Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts gets help to feed local residents

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts’s Covid-19 Response Fund is helping many local organizations to continue their life-saving work during this pandemic. One of these organizations receiving help is The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Andrew Morehouse tells us how their mobile food bank program is helping those with food insecurities in our area.

The Covid-19 Response Fund continues to help provide immediate support to organizations that help those most vulnerable to issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve already donated almost one million dollars to local non-profit organizations. To help their mission, visit communityfoundation.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today