(MASS APPEAL) – The Franklin County Fair has been around for nearly two centuries and is one of September’s most sought after activities for families. This year’s fair will out-do itself once again by offering a unique experience for all attendees. Steve DeJoy, Entertainment Director for the Franklin County Fair, joins with all the details.

The 174th Franklin County Fair is returning from Thursday, September 7th through Sunday, September 10th with events, shows, food and fun for the whole family.

Franklin County Fair Hours:

Thursday: Gate opens at 3pm

Gate opens at 3pm Friday: Gate opens at 3pm

Gate opens at 3pm Saturday: Gate opens at 8am

Gate opens at 8am Sunday: Gate opens at 8am

For more information, visit fcas.com