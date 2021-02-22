The gift of your Why: Connecting with the truth of your core’s desire

(Mass Appeal) - February is American Hearth Month, so we conducted a series of interviews with cardiologists at Cooley Dickinson Hospital about heart health and the pandemic, as well as new life-saving procedures that are now available. We are concluding our series today with a discussion with Dr. Ali Haider about the important role of exercise in heart health.

According to Dr. Haider, more people have been taking a break from exercise due to the cold weather and the pandemic. He added it's important to get regular exercsie in - even if it's just walking around your house - in order to maintain heart health.