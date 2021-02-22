The gift of your Why: Connecting with the truth of your core’s desire

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – It’s easy to get swept up in the course of daily life and loose connection with ourselves. Dr. Leslie Saulsberry, founder of Safi-A joins us to talk about reconnecting with an important part of ourselves.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today