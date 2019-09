(Mass Appeal) – Bishop Talbert Swan, Pastor at the Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ, previewed the annual Freedom Fund Banquet for the Greater Springfield NAACP.

The Freedom Fund Banquet will be Thursday, September 12th at Chez Josef Banquet Hall in Agawam.

For more information, you can head to NAACPSpringfield.org

To learn more about the Holy Convocation, you can check out NSCOGIC.org