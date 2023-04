(Mass Appeal) – Revitalize CDC promotes strategies to reduce crime, increase walkability, and maintain the existing urban flavor of Springfield’s many neighborhoods, and to do that they, and the many volunteers, work one block at a time for change. This year, the #GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild is back and with us now from Revitalize CDC are Colleen Loveless, the President & CEO, along with Ethel Griffin, the Director of Programs.