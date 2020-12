(Mass Appeal) – When you think of a hardware store, you probably think of a place to get supplies for some sort of construction or home improvement project. But, it’s also a good source for … jewelry making supplies? Wait, what?

Malena Chipps, owner of www.fancythatantiques.com shows us how to make some punk-style necklaces.

You can find detailed instructions here: https://fancythatantiques.com/diy-tips/diy-hardware-store-jewelry-washer-hexnut-necklaces/