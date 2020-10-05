The Hilton Garden Inn is making health and safety a priority

(Mass Appeal) – The Hilton Garden Inn in Springfield is taking major steps to ensure the health and safety of guests. We spoke with General Manager Lisa Crinella and Director of Sales Steve Vinelli about the investments and changes being made.

According to Crinella, the Hilton Garden Inn has invested in AtmosAir, an air purification system that cleans the air of the COVID-19 virus, mold, dust, and more. She added the hotel is also in the process of getting its Global Biorisk Advisory Council certification, which speaks to its rigorous cleaning and disinfecting standards.

The Hilton Garden Inn is located at 800 Hall of Fame Ave. in Springfield. The can be reached at 413-886-8000 or online at Springfield.GardenInn.com.

