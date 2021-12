BOSTON – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division today filed an amended complaint that alleges that the Chicopee Housing Authority and its Executive Director, Monica Blazic, violated the Fair Housing Act by engaging in a pattern or practice of discrimination based on race, national origin, and disability, and also violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

The United States initially filed suit against the defendants on April 19, 2021, alleging that the defendants failed to make reasonable accommodations and discriminated against a tenant based upon her disability. The amended complaint includes additional claims against the defendants, alleging that they engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination based upon race or national origin over a period of years. Specifically, the amended complaint asserts that the defendants discriminated against Black and Hispanic tenants and potential tenants. As alleged in the amended complaint, Blazic preferred White tenants and made discriminatory statements about and to Black and Hispanic tenants, including the use of racial slurs. In addition, Blazic intimidated or coerced tenants and potential tenants based upon their race or national origin.