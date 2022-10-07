(MASS APPEAL) – The Hitchcock Center for the Environment is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate and inspire action for a healthy planet. We all know the best way to educate is to start young, so the Hitchcock Center is offering a program for children and their parents to learn more about the environment and what we can do to help. Joining us today with all the details is Teralyn LaChance, Hitchcock Center Coordinator.

Second Saturday Family Science

The suggested ages for children participating is 5-7 or grades K-1. These educational acitivies take place October 8, November 12, and December 10.

Suggested Donation: $5-$30 per family

October 8 – Night Animals (Outside)

November 12 – Fall Colors (Outside)

December 10 – Reptiles In Winter (Inside)

Hitchcock Harvest

Hitchcock Harvest will celebrate the Hitchcock Center’s 60th anniversary with food, drink, community, garden and building tours, mission-based activities, a short program, and lots of fun!

Hitchock Harvest will take place Sunday, October 16th from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Hitchcock Center located at 845 West Street in Amherst.

Go to hitchcockcenter.org for more information.