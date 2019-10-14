The importance of mammography screenings for the LGBTQ and Latina communities

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we sat down with Cooley Dickinson’s Aleah Nesteby and Emma Aldana to discuss mammography screenings for the Latina and LGBTQ populations and how Cooley Dickinson is helping everyone feel supported.

Nesteby works with the LGBTQ population and notes that Cooley Dickinson works proactively to address everyone’s needs. Aldana noted that Cooley Dickinson has extended mammography hours to accommodate busy schedules.

Cooley Dickinson is located at 30 Locust St. in Northampton. The phone is 413-582-2000 and can be found online at CooleyDickinson.org

Promotional consideration by Cooley Dickinson.