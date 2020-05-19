1  of  2
Watch Live
Wednesday 8PM: WWLP-22News to Host Live Telecast of COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall – Submit your questions! 3PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

The importance of not overlooking self care during this pandemic

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Because many of us are focusing on survival basics, like food, shelter, and security during this pandemic, there’s less emphasis on self care. Lauren Harris, owner of the Perinatal Wellness Center, joins us to talk about meeting our more spiritual needs.

Harris said Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs outlines human needs and right now, we are focusing on meeting just the basics. Our more spiritual needs – at the top of pyramid, are not getting enough attention. It’s important not to overlook those needs at this time and incorporate self care into your routine.

In closing, Harris noted that new and expectant mother’s embrace a holistic model of self-care.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today