The importance of not overlooking self care during this pandemic

(Mass Appeal) – Because many of us are focusing on survival basics, like food, shelter, and security during this pandemic, there’s less emphasis on self care. Lauren Harris, owner of the Perinatal Wellness Center, joins us to talk about meeting our more spiritual needs.

Harris said Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs outlines human needs and right now, we are focusing on meeting just the basics. Our more spiritual needs – at the top of pyramid, are not getting enough attention. It’s important not to overlook those needs at this time and incorporate self care into your routine.

In closing, Harris noted that new and expectant mother’s embrace a holistic model of self-care.