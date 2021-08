WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The Big E begins its fair from September 17 through October 3 featuring more than 80 live musical guests.

The Eastern State Exposition sent a news release to 22News with the full line-up at the The Big E of entertainment, exhibits, fair foods, rides, shopping and more. The Eastern States Exposition will follow health guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Town of West Springfield.