(Mass Appeal) – Women oftentimes are juggling a lot – so much so that they can neglect taking care of themselves. Self-care is important and so is your annual exam.

Medical Director Dr. Robert Wool of Women’s Health Associates in Springfield joined us to talk about the importance of the exam and how prevention is an important step in staying healthy.

According to Dr. Wool, it’s a great time to talk about any physical changes and get many of your personal questions answered.