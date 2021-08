SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield will remain closed for the rest of the week as crews survey the building for mold and properly treat it.

Trial Court Spokesperson Erika Gully-Santiago told 22News a mold remediation company surveyed the building Thursday for mold-like growths in the building. They determined chemical remediation would be the most effective approach to clean the building. The company is expected to be in the building through the weekend, therefore the building will continue to be closed for the rest of the week.