SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Springfield Rescue Mission has announced that they will host a "Tagless Tag Sale" event on June 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 10 Mill Street.

The event is free, open to the public, and items such as clothing, shoes, hygiene items, miscellaneous household items, and others will be available for free.