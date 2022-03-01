(Mass Appeal) – We are back with Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen to continue our celebration of Mardi Gras this Fat Tuesday. Next up, a simplified version of the classic King’s Cake!

2 cans store-bought cinnamon rolls I used Pillsbury Flaky Cinnamon Rolls with Butter Cream Icing

Yellow-green and purple sugar

1 plastic toy baby if desired

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Place cinnamon rolls sideways on a large cookie sheet that has been greased or lined with a silicone mat. Arrange cinnamon rolls in a circular pattern. It should look like a flower when you’re done. Press down on cinnamon rolls with your hand to flatten them slightly.

Bake according to package instructions. Let cool.

Frost with the buttercream that comes with the cinnamon rolls. Add yellow, green, and purple sugar. Serve immediately or store covered for up to 24 hours at room temperature. It is best when eaten the first day.

Notes

If you can’t find the Pillsbury Flaky Cinnamon Rolls, you can use the original cinnamon rolls or any generic brand (as long as you have 16 refrigerated cinnamon rolls to work with to create your ring).