The largest military reenactment in New England is this weekend at Old Sturbridge Village

Old Sturbridge Village is hosting the largest military reenactment in New England this upcoming weekend with more than 1,000 people involved. Redcoats and Rebels transforms the Village into a military camp with cannon demonstrations, battles, field hospitals, and more.

According to Director of Public Events Jim O’Brien and Justin Kennick, program manager of the Gristmill, the event is a wonderful education in history. People portraying British, Scottish, French and Colonial soldiers will be camping out at the Village all weekend long.

The event is taking place both Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3 – 4, with extended hours on Saturday. For all the details, visit www.OSV.org.

