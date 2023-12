(MASS APPEAL) – The COVID-19 pandemic seems like it was both ages ago and yesterday, but here in late 2023 we’re more than 2 years past the pandemic yet it is still affecting our health and that of our loved ones and workplaces.

I’m joined by Dr. Jerome Adams, an anesthesiologist and Former U.S. Surgeon General, to talk about the latest with COVID-19.

Visit modernatx.com for more information.

Sponsored by: Moderna