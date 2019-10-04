The law of attraction and the power of positive thought

(Mass Appeal) – The Law of Attraction suggests that we attract into our lives whatever we are focusing on. Rob Robinson, of Family Care Counseling Associates, joined us to discuss this theory and five pointers for understanding the power of thought and how thought impacts our life.
Robinson’s first tip came from Star Trek – in the show there is a “tractor beam” that draws items into the ship. He mentioned we can look at our thoughts having the same ability, pulling feelings into our reality.
Other tips include:
- We become what we think about all day long
- We never get enough of what we don’t want
- Everything we need is already here: knowing the difference between abundance and scarcity thinking
- We hold ourselves accountable for how we behave, but not for how we think