The life and art of Robert Strong Woodward on exhibit at the Memorial Hall Museum

(Mass Appeal) – Robert Strong Woodward was a locally born artist who was inspired by the life and landscapes of western Massachusetts. An exhibit of his work is currently on view at the Memorial Hall Museum in Deerfield. Curator Ray Radigan and Janet Gerry, from Friends of Robert Strong Woodward, joined us to share the details.

Woodward used paint and pastels to create his scenes, many even from his studio window. He was paralyzed in a gun accident, but he didn’t let that experience interfere with his work.

A few pieces of art, recently discovered in Woodward’s attic, will be a part of the exhibit and share some insight on his artistic process. The exhibit runs through Oct. 27 and is at the Memorial Hall Museum, 8 Memorial Street in Deerfield. You can visit Deerfield-ma.org for additional information.

