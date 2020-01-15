The lifeline of service animals and what sets them apart

(Mass Appeal) – Many people rely on service animals to make it through their day. Joining us to explain how service dogs are different than therapy or emotional support dogs are Barbara Nichols from the Barking Basement and Colleen Campbell from Heroes, Horses and Hounds.

Campbell brought along a three-month-old puppy she is training for an autistic girl. Service animals have individual and intense training in order to serve the humans they work with.

Therapy dogs are better trained to work in a setting like a hospitals or schools and are helpful after a traumatic event.