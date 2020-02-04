Watch Live
DNC to announce winner of Iowa caucus

The many benefits of joining a CSA

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Joining a CSA – which stands for community supported agriculture – is a great way to eat locally. Connie Adams, of the Yellow Stonehouse Farm in Westfield, joined us to talk about the many benefits.

According to Adams, joining a CSA is flexible – you can choose to split your share with someone if you are worried about too many vegetables and some CSAs are market-style, so you simply purchase what you need.

In addition to being a great way to eat more locally grown, seasonal, and organic produce, many CSAs offer pick-your-own, which is a fun way to get children involved and teach them where their food comes from.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Contact Mass Appeal