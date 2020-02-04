The many benefits of joining a CSA

(Mass Appeal) – Joining a CSA – which stands for community supported agriculture – is a great way to eat locally. Connie Adams, of the Yellow Stonehouse Farm in Westfield, joined us to talk about the many benefits.

According to Adams, joining a CSA is flexible – you can choose to split your share with someone if you are worried about too many vegetables and some CSAs are market-style, so you simply purchase what you need.

In addition to being a great way to eat more locally grown, seasonal, and organic produce, many CSAs offer pick-your-own, which is a fun way to get children involved and teach them where their food comes from.