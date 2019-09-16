The Massachusetts Building at The Big E turns 100 years old today

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal continues to highlight the attractions and food from The Big E every weekday during the fair. Today we learn about the historic Massachusetts Building on the Avenue of States. It was dedicated a century ago today. Did you know it was once under 8 feet of water in a flood? We’ll also hear about some new vendors and attractions now filling its space.

The Big E has its roots in agriculture. One way those traditions are honored are through competitions like horse pulling in the coliseum. Danny talks to a competitor to learn about the sport. He also talks to mural artist ARCY, who is beautifying the coliseum with giant, colorful murals being painted during the fair.

As we take a look at some fair food, Alanna speaks with Vito from Storrowton Soups to hear about this year’s warm options. We also try some cheesecake on a stick and the new BBQ sundae from Porky’s.

Before you head to the fair, get some insider advice on making your journey more enjoyable. The Big E has thousands of parking spots on its grounds and even more in nearby private lots. But the shuttles may be the way to go!

Also, The Big E has some fun apparel and souvenirs available in their “merch tents”. Danny tries out a wearable pouch that looks like a belly!