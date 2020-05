(Mass Appeal) – This month’s Brimfield Antique Flea Market is going virtual! Show promoter Klia Ververidis joined us with the details.

According to Ververidis, the virtual antique fair is taking place the same time the actual fair was slated to, starting on May 12 and running through May 16. There will be auctions and hundreds of dealers are participating.

For more information or to check out the show online, visit https://www.facebook.com/hertansbrimfield.