The menopause diet: Managing hormones and health naturally

(Mass Appeal) – If you are looking for a natural way to manage your hormones and health through menopause you may want to make some changes to your diet. Here with some tips on the menopause diet and an easy recipe for baked fish, is author and registered dietitian Elizabeth Ward.

Serves 4

1 (1-pound) fillet cod, haddock, or other white fish, skin removed if present

¼ cup plain bread crumbs

¼ teaspoon salt

1 (14.5 ounces) can no-salt-added diced fire-roasted tomatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon dried parsley, or 2 tablespoons fresh

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a medium baking dish with a sheet of foil big enough to overlap the edges and make a packet, such as 12 to 14 inches long by about 8 inches wide. Place the fish fillet in the baking dish. In a small dish, combine the bread crumbs and salt. Sprinkle it evenly over the fish in the pan. Top with tomatoes, olive oil, and a sprinkling of parsley. Fold the sides of the foil over the fish, then fold the top and bottom to cover the fish completely. Pinch the foil closed to seal the packet. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes; carefully open the packet slightly to test that the fish is flaky and opaque. Remove from the oven and open the packet carefully to avoid steam or spilling the juices. Cut into 4 pieces and serve immediately.

Per serving:

Calories: 214

Carbohydrate: 11 grams

Dietary fiber: 1 gram

Total fat: 8 grams

Saturated fat: 1 gram

Cholesterol: 55 milligrams

Protein: 24 grams

Sodium: 286 milligrams

Calcium: 29 milligrams