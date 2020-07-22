The Naughton Family in Concert: This weekend at the Colonial Theatre

(Mass Appeal) – The incredibly talented Naughton Family is holding an al fresco concert this weekend under a tent at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. Two-time Tony Award winner James Naughton joined us with all the details.

According to Naughton, The Naughton Family Concert will feature a variety of music, from Broadway and beyond. The concert will be held outside under a tent with social distancing practices in place.

There are two shows this upcoming weekend, Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m., both at The Berkshire Theatre Group’s Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. For more information and tickets, visit BerkshireTheatreGroup.org.