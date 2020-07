(Mass Appeal) - Old Sturbridge Village, the largest outdoor history Museum in the Northeast, is a living museum and learning resource of New England Life. With lots of interactive experiences for children and history buffs alike, your visit there will be a memorable one.

Old Sturbridge Village is a recreated early 19th century village showing basically everyday life and what it would have been like in an agricultural village out in the New England countryside. When you walk around the museum, you'll see interpreters wearing authentic 1830s clothing, appropriate heritage breed animals throughout the museum, all sorts of trades being recreated, all sorts of historic households with cooking going on, and other demonstrations. You can expect to see a little bit of a snippet of what you would experience in your everyday life in the 1830s.