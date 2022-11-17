(MASS APPEAL) – Earlier this year Greenfield Community College appointed a new president, Dr. Michelle Schutt, who is joining us to share some upcoming events for prospective students at GCC, as well us some details about their Workforce Development Programs.

Upcoming Events

Campus Visit Day is on Tuesday, November 22nd from 10:00am until 2:00pm. Students and their families are invited to tour campus, experience what it’s like in a GCC classroom, interactive games, and even free lunch!

Virtual Enrollment Day is on Saturday, December 3rd form 10:00am until 3:00pm. GCC’s virtual enrollment days give students the resources to complete everything they need to register for classes, whether they’re a current or new student, all in one day,

Workforce Development Programs

GCC’s Workforce Development team has a great set of training and resources for learners to get ready for a career in just weeks. Workforce Development offers regular training in professions including CNA, EMT, and manufacturing, and almost all of our students qualify for these trainings for free.

In addition to these trainings, GCC is also developing a new HVAC training program as well as a new mobile welding program to better serve the region.

For more information you can visit their website, gcc.mass.edu.

