(Mass Appeal) – One of the quintessential holiday favorites, The Nutcracker, is being presented next week on the stage of beautiful Symphony Hall in downtown Springfield. A few members of the cast are joining me now. Susan Gilbert, who plays Mother Ginger and Grandma in the show is also a Member of the Board of Directors of the Albany Berkshire Ballet, and Grace Connors and Aida Nagle who each play Clara at different times in the performance.