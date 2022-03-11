(Mass Appeal) – The 67th presentation of The Original Western Mass Home and Garden Show begins Thursday, March 24th at the Better Living Center on the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds.

Andrew Crane, Executive Director of the Home Builders and Remodelers Association said that that this

year’s show will prove to be an essential opportunity for homeowners to check out different product

lines in an environment that allows them to see touch and feel it as well as meet installers and

contractors that could potentially be working on their project.

The show is open from 1pm – 9pm on Thursday and Friday. Weekend hours are: Saturday from 10am-9pm and Sunday from 10am-5pm.

For more information and to receive discounted admission, please visit westernmasshomeshow.com.

Segment sponsored by: Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of Western Mass