(MASS APPEAL) – The “Original” Western Mass Home and Garden Show returns to the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

No matter what you’re looking to do at your home this year there are about 100 different services with each having multiple companies that can guide you along in your projects from Air Filtration to windows and everything in between.

This year’s show kicked off on Thursday and will run through Sunday at 5:00pm. Upcoming dates and times for the 2023 Home and Garden Show are as followed:

Friday, March 24th 12:00pm – 8:00pm

Saturday, March 25th 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sunday, March 26th 10:00 – 5:00pm

Go to WesternMassHomeShow.com for a discount coupon to get in, and for a list of all the companies participating.

Patrick spoke with a handful of vendors at the Home Show to help give you an idea of the next steps if you’re planning on doing home renovations. We’ve got you covered from decks, roofs, kitchens, baths and so much more.

American Installations

No matter if you’re a home owner or a renter we’re all looking to save some money on our energy bills. Patrick spoke with Wyatt Couture, Founding Partner of American Installations to talk about how they can help you reduce your energy costs.

American Installations is located at booths 35A & 35B at this years Western Mass Home & Garden show but you can also visit americaninstallations.com for more information.

Hamshaw Lumber

No matter where you’re located in the 91 corridor, whether you need a drill bit, a saw, or a sheet of plywood you’re going to want to find Hamshaw Lumber at this years Western Mass Home & Garden Show. Patrick was joined by Tim Joyal, General Manager at Hamshaw Lumber, to learn more about the services they provide, not only for the general customer but for contractors as well.

Hamshaw Lumber can be found at booths 19, 20, and 21 at the Home Show, or you can visit hamshawlumber.com for more information.

Interstate Custom Kitchen & Baths

Some of the hottest remodeling trends at the Home Show every year are tackling the Kitchen and Bathrooms. Patrick spoke with Joe and Sheena Yiznitsky, from Interstate Custom Kitchen & Bath, about how they can give your space a new and fresh look.

You can visit Interstate Custom Kitchen & Baths at the Western Mass Home & Garden Show. They are located at booth 209. You are also welcome to visit their Chicopee location at 558 Chicopee St or go online to interstatekitchens.com to find more information.

Kelly-Fradet Lumber

If you’re looking for inspiration for your next home improvement project, stop by Kelly-Fradet Lumber to get a look at all the latest trends. Tom Cerrato, Store Manager at Kelly-Fredet Lumber’s East Longmeadow Branch, spoke with Patrick about the latest and greatest you’ll find at this years Home Show.

Kelly-Fradet Lumber will be at booth FA9 all weekend, but you can also visit kellyfradet.com for more ideas and information.

Phil Beaulieu & Sons Home Improvement

Not only is he the current Home Builders Association president, his company has been a staple at the Home show for nearly 50 years. Fran Beaulieu, Owner of Phil Beaulieu & Sons Home Improvement as well as President of the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Western MA spoke with Patrick about all your exterior renovation needs.

Visit booth 300 at the Western Mass Home & Garden Show to find Phil Beaulieu & Son Home Improvement. You can also visit their store at 217 Grattan Steet, Chicopee, call 413-592-1498, or visit pbhi.biz for more information.

Sponsored by: Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Western MA