Get ready for the perfect BBQ side, Creamy Cheddar & Gruyere Macaroni & Cheese! Fun spiral shaped cellentani pasta is combined with a creamy traditional bechamel sauce, with loads of cheddar cheese and gruyere. Seasoned simply with a little salt, pepper, and ground mustard seed, this amazing side dish is finished with a crispy buttery cornflake topping and then baked to perfection!
Ingredients
1 box (1 pound) cellentani pasta
1 stick salted butter
2 large shallots minced
2-3 cloves garlic minced
1/2 cup AP flour
3 cups whole milk
12 ounces gruyere shredded
8 ounces orange cheddar shredded
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
salt & ground black pepper to taste
For the Topping
1 cup cornflakes, crushed
2 tablespoons salted butter, melted
To Make the Macaroni
- Boil the pasta according to the package directions. About 11 minutes. Drain and reserve.
- Dice the shallots and garlic. Reserve.
- Take a large pot or dutch oven, and place over medium heat.
- Add the stick of butter and melt until foamy. Be careful not to brown the butter!
- Add the shallot and garlic. Stir. Cook until slightly softened and fragrant.
- Next, add the flour and stir with a whisk. We are making a roux.
- Cook the flour/butter/aromatics until the flour turns slightly brown and smells nutty.
- Now, slowly add the milk while whisking. We want to break up any flour clumps.
- Keep whisking & heating, until the sauce starts to thicken and come to just a low boil.
- Next, add the shredded cheeses in batches, mixing between each addition. We want to create a smooth and creamy sauce for our pasta!
- After the cheese has melted, now add your ground mustard and salt & pepper to taste.
- Next, add the pasta to the pot of cheese sauce. Stir to combine. Pour into a large baking dish and reserve.
For the Topping
- Crush the cornflakes with your hands in a small bowl. Add the melted butter and stir with a spoon.
- Sprinkle the topping evenly over the macaroni and cheese.
To Bake
- Preheat your oven to 350F. Once heated, place your macaroni dish on the middle rack and bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and let rest on a wire cooling rack for 5 minutes.
- Serve and enjoy!