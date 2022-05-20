(Mass Appeal) – We’re in the kitchen with Jessie-Sierra Ross of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby. We have learned how to make fresh blueberry lemonade, and here we’re making a creamy cheddar & gruyere macaroni & cheese.

Get ready for the perfect BBQ side, Creamy Cheddar & Gruyere Macaroni & Cheese! Fun spiral shaped cellentani pasta is combined with a creamy traditional bechamel sauce, with loads of cheddar cheese and gruyere. Seasoned simply with a little salt, pepper, and ground mustard seed, this amazing side dish is finished with a crispy buttery cornflake topping and then baked to perfection!

Ingredients

1 box (1 pound) cellentani pasta

1 stick salted butter

2 large shallots minced

2-3 cloves garlic minced

1/2 cup AP flour

3 cups whole milk

12 ounces gruyere shredded

8 ounces orange cheddar shredded

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

salt & ground black pepper to taste

For the Topping

1 cup cornflakes, crushed

2 tablespoons salted butter, melted



To Make the Macaroni

Boil the pasta according to the package directions. About 11 minutes. Drain and reserve. Dice the shallots and garlic. Reserve. Take a large pot or dutch oven, and place over medium heat. Add the stick of butter and melt until foamy. Be careful not to brown the butter! Add the shallot and garlic. Stir. Cook until slightly softened and fragrant. Next, add the flour and stir with a whisk. We are making a roux. Cook the flour/butter/aromatics until the flour turns slightly brown and smells nutty. Now, slowly add the milk while whisking. We want to break up any flour clumps. Keep whisking & heating, until the sauce starts to thicken and come to just a low boil. Next, add the shredded cheeses in batches, mixing between each addition. We want to create a smooth and creamy sauce for our pasta! After the cheese has melted, now add your ground mustard and salt & pepper to taste. Next, add the pasta to the pot of cheese sauce. Stir to combine. Pour into a large baking dish and reserve.

For the Topping

Crush the cornflakes with your hands in a small bowl. Add the melted butter and stir with a spoon. Sprinkle the topping evenly over the macaroni and cheese.

To Bake