(Mass Appeal) – The old expression, “you get more flies with honey than you can with vinegar” means that the sweetness of honey is far more appealing than the harshness of vinegar. That same analogy can be used in the workplace to create a successful atmosphere based on the interaction management has with their subordinate staff. Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio, Family Therapist, leadership advisor, and author of ‘Simple Habits of Exceptional (But Not Perfect) Parents’ is here to explain more.

https://www.workhuman.com/resources/reports-guides/unleashing-the-human-element-at-work-transforming-workplaces-through-recognition