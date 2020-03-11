The Real ID: What Massachusetts residents need to know

(Mass Appeal) – Starting Oct. 1, residents of Massachusetts will need more than a license to travel domestically, they’ll need a Real ID. Joining us to talk about the Real ID and what you need to apply for it is Jay DiLisio, acting registrar for the Service Center Operations for the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

According to DiLisio, if you don’t have Real ID, then you will need to bring your passport for domestic travel. You will also need a Real ID to enter federal buildings. When you apply for the Real ID, which can also be done at your local AAA, you will need to bring:

Proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful presence

Social Security number

Proof of Massachusetts residency

All documents must be originals, photocopies and laminated documents will not be accepted. A document cannot be used to prove more than one requirement. If you have any questions about the Real ID or would like to get a head start on the application process, visit Mass.gov/id.